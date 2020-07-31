Honest OM defeat against Bayern

In a friendly match, OM gave only on the smallest gap against the German champion (0-1) this Friday.

As part of its preparation for the new Ligue 1 season, Olympique de Marseille competed against a strong opponent on Friday. Phocaeans challenged Bayern Munich and ruled German champions. While promising a complicated match against Bavaria, the men of Villas-Boas lost by only the shortest margin. If there are any encouraging defeats, it is undoubtedly one.

Marseillais has therefore only given up once in this part. With 20 minutes played, Serge Gnabry of FC fell dramatically just outside the penalty area. The German international wing defeated Alvaro Gonzalez with a magnificent beam before, however, he shot Steve Mandanda in the end.

Mandanda had a job

The Olympic goalkeeper was beaten in that strike, but he drove away everything else. To his credit, especially a beautiful parade against Joshua Kimmich (41st) and two others in the wake of Thomas Muller (45th) and Robert Lewandowski (46th). During the second half, the Marseille captain had a little less work, but he still had to stay awake on off-goal attempts from Corentin Tolisso (48th) and Philippe Coutinho (56th).

Feverish against the Slovaks from DAC last weekend, the French vice-champion could therefore this time be much more solid and applied behind. It is a sign of progress and also of the marks that exist between the defensive elements. Even the beginner Leonardo Balerdi seemed concentrated and well in his legs and even neutralized an attempt from Kingsley Coman (89th).

Aké came close to the equalizer

In front, OM did not know how to hurt. But the Olympians did not sit idle for a full 90 minutes. If he did not have much work in the first 45 minutes, Manuel Neuer, the Bavarian goalkeeper, will have to leave after returning from the locker room. In the 84th he was not far from lumping off Marley Aké (84th).

For OM, and despite the defeat therefore, it was a very good rehearsal. Giving in to awards against the German champions and a team aiming for the European coronation has what it takes to give confidence to Thauvin and his teammates. Three weeks before the resumption of Ligue 1, they are clearly on the right track. Next friendly meeting: August 5 against Montpellier.