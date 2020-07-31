Hong Kong postpones parliamentary elections until September 5, 2021

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong received another blow on Friday with the postponement of legislative elections due to coronavirus, at the end of a month marked by disqualification of its candidates, arrests of students and departure in exile by figures from the opposition.

It’s a new blow to the democratic movement in Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s CEO CarrieLam on Friday (July 31) announced a one-year postponement of the legislative elections scheduled for September 6 in the Chinese-administered city due to an epidemic linked to it. is coronavirus.

The leader spoke of the “most difficult decision” to make since the January pandemic arrived in January – which has seen a clear increase in cases since the beginning of the month – and added that Beijing supported this initiative.

“Our resistance will continue”

This decision will drive anger from the pro-democracy camp, which had ordered Carrie Lam not to use the pandemic to protect herself against a route of choice.

On Thursday, the authorities announced the annulment of the candidates of 12 pro-democracy activists in these elections.

“Our resistance will continue and we hope that the world will stand by us in the coming battles,” said Joshua Wong, who in 2014 was the face of the “umbrella movement” at a news conference Friday morning. , and whose application was also rejected.

>> To see: Joshua Wong, the fight against democracy in Hong Kong

Many opponents had presented it as the last nail in the coffin of the “One country, two systems” principle, which was intended to guarantee until 2047 freedoms unknown elsewhere in China.

The nail on the coffin

One year after outstanding demonstrations in the former British colony since the surrender in 1997, the Chinese central government has carried out a strong takeover of its semi-autonomous territory through a draconian law on national security introduced at the end of June.

Many opponents had presented it as the last nail in the coffin of the “One country, two systems” principle, which was intended to guarantee until 2047 freedoms unknown elsewhere in China.

The weeks following the adoption confirmed the brutal tension with a breakdown of pro-democracy.

AFP and Reuters