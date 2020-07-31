In Zimbabwe, several arrests were made during a banned demonstration against corruption

Several protesters were arrested on Friday in Harare, during a demonstration against corruption and the economic crisis in Zimbabwe. The protest movement had been banned the day before by the authorities.

While the opposition called for demonstrations on Friday, July 31, against corruption and the economic crisis in Zimbabwe, the streets of the capital Harare were still almost deserted during the day after the warnings issued by the police. The police and the army carried out checks on the battlefield since the day before in the four corners of the city.

Most of the residents of Harare stayed at home. In the business district, police in riot gear were present at almost every intersection.

On Thursday, the authorities had indeed recalled the ban on these anti-government demonstrations and warned that the security forces “on guard” would not hesitate to intervene. Some protesters, however, dared to take to the streets. Several were arrested, such as the author Tsitsi Dangarembga.

Several arrests

Shortlisted for the prestigious British Literary Prize, the Booker Prize, the Zimbabwean author was arrested during a protest ban by authorities.

At 61, with signs, the returnee demonstrated after studying in England in Borrowdale, an exclusive district in the Zimbabwean capital.

Tsitsi Dangarembga was loaded into a police car with another protester, especially after requesting the release of a journalist who had demanded a demonstration.

“Arrested! In Borrowdale. Hope it’s okay,” she tweeted shortly after the arrest.

"Arrested! In Borrowdale. Hope it's okay," she tweeted shortly after the arrest.

Other arrests were made, including the lawyer and spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC, the main opposition party) Fadzayi Mahere.

Live photos of his arrest are broadcast on Facebook. We see the police climbing the metal barriers at a restaurant where she had stopped after the demonstration, to come and arrest her.

For some, the situation is worse than under Mugabe

The government has increased the breakdown. Zanu-PF spokesman in power Patrick Chinamasa recently called US Ambassador Brian Nicholls a “thug” and accused him of initiating these anti-corruption protests.

Successor to Robert Mugabe in the country’s boss after a coup in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised to revive a dying economy. But some believe the situation is even worse than during the Mugabe era.

Zimbabwe has been a South African country for twenty years in a catastrophic economic crisis, resulting in galloping inflation and a lack of many basic necessities.

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), about 60% of Zimbabwean people, or 8.6 million people, will be food insecure by the end of the year due to the “combined effects of drought, economic recession and the” Covid-19 pandemic. . “

