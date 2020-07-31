Iraq since 2003: two sponsors, two occupiers

In the spring of 2003, Saddam Hussein’s regime fell. Iraq had to rebuild itself, with the presence of US forces that had ended the dictatorship. But after the latter departure, 2010-2011, the Iraqi state never managed to say itself, but left the country to become an area of ​​competing influence between the United States and neighboring Iran. A look back at almost 20 years of Iraqi history, under double American and Iranian domination.

Ten years ago, in August 2010, US forces began to withdraw from Iraq after seven years of occupation, following the war led by the international coalition that overthrew Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship. in March 2003. That would be the effective liberation of Iraq.

The Iraqi chessboard

But the Obama administration’s liberation from Iraq has actually left the field open for Iran and its Shiite supporters in a divided country that now resembles a grand chessboard. Americans, Sunnis and Shiites are moving their peasants there, but also the fundamentalists from the Islamic State (IS) organization, which has become a danger that threatens the entire region.

The Americans indirectly returned to Iraq in 2014 under the international coalition against ISIS.

In this context of the new Cold War, the population is expressing itself on the streets. Young Iraqis have been campaigning since October 2019 for a new Iraqi citizenship pact, rejecting all forms of denominationalism and foreign interference and demanding a life of dignity, individual freedoms and an effective “liberation” of Iraq.