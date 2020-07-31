Ivory Coast: Hamed Bakayoko appointed Prime Minister following the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Côte d’Ivoire’s Defense Minister Hamed Bakayoko was appointed Prime Minister on Thursday, replacing Amadou Gon Coulibaly, whose interim he had been in since his sudden death on July 8, the presidency announced.

King Mohammed VI announced the creation of a € 11 billion fund to revive the pandemic economy. Announcements that should reassure Moroccan breeders, ahead of Aid-el-Kébir, sales of its last have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

In Gabon, the health authorities are investing in massive screening. In Libreville, a large laboratory has opened its doors. Up to 10,000 tests are performed every day.