OFFICIAL – Sven Botman (Ajax) in Lille until 2025

The Dutch U20 international has signed a five-season contract for LOSC. It comes from Ajax for eight million euros.

While LOSC is preparing to lose its central defender Gabriel this summer, the Mastiffs have chosen to anticipate his departure.

Ready to lose their young Brazilian talent, the northern leaders have secured the services of a young 20-year-old Dutch talent this Friday. Sven Botman, on loan to Heerenveen in recent months but belonging to Ajax Amsterdam, has actually committed to Lille until 2025.

An operation of eight million euros for Mastiffs

Author of very good performances in the Dutch championship, the one who played 26 matches for 2 goals scored was announced in the applicant by LOSC for several weeks now. The cost of the operation amounts to approximately 8 million euros according to the various sources.

The Dutch U20 international, Sven Botman, is from Lille. Read the press release: https://t.co/u4jOYysxrE pic.twitter.com/02veSrYRyC – LOSC (@losclive) July 31, 2020

From now on, LOSC, who are also preparing to see Victor Osimhen get involved in Napoli, will try to get an offensive element. According to La Voix du Nord, the club will present a new proposal of 30 million euros to secure the services of Jonathan David, the striker from La Gantoise.