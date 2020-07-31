PSG-Lyon (0-0, 6-5 loss): Mauro Icardi in the dark



The Argentine missed his final. He never managed to worry about the Lyon defense before coming out in the right thigh.

Disappointment! Spent back in the lead for the PSG attack, in a 4-3-3 this time, Mauro Icardi (27) missed his last Friday against Olympique Lyonnais (0-0, 6-5 tab). A soporific match for the Argentine, who only touched nine balls in total, before leaving room for Pablo Sarabia in the 58th minute, visibly affected in the right thigh. The evening was so complicated for the former interior designer that he does not shoot once.

Icardi still needs to adjust the sights

Thomas Tuchel can repeat that Mauro Icardi does not lack confidence, the observation is that he has not scored in three meetings. Before he was replaced, his activity within the collective left much to be desired, especially since his partners were still struggling to put him in good shape.

Still, it is at this point that the coach insisted the day before, at a press conference. “He remains the same player as when he came. He still wants to score and it is our goal to give him good balls to score.” , trusted Tuchel. But already, against Saint-Etienne last week, we had seen some shortcomings in his ability to endure and combine with others. He had left the same visual impression a few days earlier against Celtic.

Unconvincing signals that must be swept away, because PSG has a smaller cartridge with Edinson Cavani’s departure. The Paris n ° 18 is all the more in the front row as Kylian Mbappé remains insecure for Bergamo and that Angel Di Maria will be suspended for the big meeting on 12 August.

For all these reasons, Paris will therefore need Icardi in good shape against the Italians. That is far from the case today. Even less if he also came to the hospital …

Benjamin Quarez at the Stade de France.