PSG, Mbappé gives encouraging signs

Hit the ankle last week, Kylian Mbappé seems to be doing better. His presence against Atalanta is more than ever hoped for.

Kylian Mbappé is officially immobilized for a period of three weeks due to a sprained ankle contracted in the final of the Coupe de France. Kylian Mbappé may be able to resume the competition earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, at the PSG training center, he appeared without crutches. And this Friday, on the occasion of the final of the Coupe de France, he was in the stands of the Stade de France. When it came to falling steps, he did so without obvious embarrassment. Quite encouraging given the nature of his injury.

PSG’s next official match will be on August 12 against Atalanta, for the Champions League quarter-finals. A crucial deadline for the French champions. The package of the international tricolor for this duel that has not been ratified, the hope of seeing him participate even if only a short time in this meeting grows with time.

Note that on Instagram, Mbappé also published photos on Friday where we see him being careful on the affected ankle.