PSG-OL, Lopes in line instead of Tatarusanu



Injured at the last minute, Romanian Ciprian Tatarusanu will not be able to participate in the League Cup final against PSG.

Olympique Lyonnais had to change goalkeepers completely at the last minute while waiting for the Coupe de la Ligue final (this Friday at 9:10). Holders throughout this competition, the Romanian Ciprian Tatarusanu had to retire. He suffers from a back problem. Anthony Lopes picks him up in the cage.

By the way, no surprise. The Olympics will work well in 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2 it depends), with the duo Moussa Dembélé and Memphis Depay in particular to lead the attack. The duo will be supported by the Aouar-Caqueret pair, while Cornet and Dubois will serve as flasks. Note that Thiago Mendes starts on the bench.

Eleven Olympics: Lopes – Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal – Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet – Depay, Dembélé.