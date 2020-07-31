PSG won the latest edition against Lyon on penalties

Paris Saint-Germain snatched a new triple championship against Lyon by winning the last edition of the Coupe de la Ligue on penalties at the Stade de France on Friday (0-0 ap, 6-5 tab) and depriving Olympique Lyonnais is a place for the next Europa League.

It was not until the shot on goal. Paris Saint-Germains were awarded, on Friday 31 July, the last league cup in history at the expense of Lyon (0-0, 6-5 tab), who miss one of his last chances to qualify for a European Cup.

Gaspar goodbye, excitement and anxiety until the end, without a show matching. Despite scorching temperatures, the absence of Kylian Mbappé and injuries, PSG managed to control their nerves on penalties to win their ninth title in the event. A disc!

Less than two weeks before the Champions League quarter-final, on 12 August against Atalanta Bergamo, Paris will end their domestic season with a Grand Slam, having won the Champions Trophy, Championship and Coupe de France.

Minimet is expected to come full circle, 25 years after winning the first edition, and forget about a disappointing season 2018/19, where the club had to give up the two national cups.

Unable to win a title since 2012, Lyon did not take advantage of the latest official French match during the bizarre 2019/20 season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic to afford a ticket to Europe.

Seventh at the time of the first final of Ligue 1, the Olympics had to win to avoid living their first season without the European Cup since 1997. A symbolic and economic disaster that President Jean-Michel Aulas will be able to avoid. .. if only his team wins C1 in August!

Mbappé spectators

Under the eyes of Mbappé, present in the stands during the meeting before living on the penalty session on the bench, the Parisians experienced all the difficulties of packing the meeting.

However, Neymar did everything to open the scoring from the start. After signing the game’s first strike (5e), the Brazilian number 10 was on the verge of receiving the ball in the opposite net with a stoppable spiral strike but outside the frame (8e). The biggest opportunity of the match.

Without “KM”, at the origin of the winning goal in the Coupe de France last Friday before he injured himself, his coach Thomas Tuchel chose to learn to win in a new more accurate system: a 4-3-3, where Marquinhos regained the role as the guard in the middle and left Thiago Silva and Presnel Kimpembe to form the defensive hinge.

Despite Marco Verratti’s brilliant dribblers, this “Plan B” took a long time to take its effort against capturing Lyonnais, as their captain Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman, who should never have played this final, which was originally scheduled for April 4, has been one of the most bony in 80 minutes when he returned to an official match since his serious injury in December.

But insufficient to make a difference, but a good sign to achieve achievement under eighte of C1’s final return against Juventus Turin on 7 August (1-0 victory in the first stage).

A padlocked part

In the face of the neutralization of the two teams, which rely solely on the hope of individual exploits, it is the rule of “five changes” that animated the end of the meeting.

Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera are recorded in place of Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye (58e), then Thilo Kehrer at the expense of Layvin Kurzawa (69e), originally drove the speck with new damage.

While Karl Toko-Ekambis, Bertrand Traoré and Andersen (80e), then Rafael (86e), gave hope for a hero from the bench.

Herrera thought he could put on the kit for Paris when his center found Neymar’s head … but Lopes beat the attempt at the last minute (87e)!

In a padlocked part, where the bodies were close to breaking, the Lyon goalkeeper was flawless and delayed the deadline with a new high-class stop against Di Maria (95e).

The exclusion of Raphael and the battle of Neymar’s last chance (120)e) do not avoid the inevitable: the penalty kick. It was Navas, a little worried during the game, who took the lead over Lopes by pushing back Traore’s attempt. The art of shining at the best of times.