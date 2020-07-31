Racism – Jérôme Boateng wants to continue the mobilization in C1

The Bayern Munich defender has invited the various teams to kneel before the Champions League meetings in August.

“Very important to continue this in the Champions League”

It is a phenomenon that is as dramatic as it is disturbing that has plagued world football in recent months. Unfortunately, it is no secret that racist acts are increasing in sports arenas and almost all championships. In the continuity of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, the subject has become even more central than it was, and many sports personalities no longer hesitate to mobilize. Most recently defender Jérôme Boateng.

At the request of the Chinese media CGTN Sports, the defender from Bayern Munich invited athletes to continue to put a knee on the ground before the match began. “It is very important to continue this in the Champions League, especially in the final, because the whole world will be watching. I hope that sports that have not yet resumed will join us, I think it is very important”, declared the German international, particularly engaged in this matter.

As a reminder, Jérôme Boateng had already stepped up to the plate in February last year. “In these cases, we need help from the fans nearby, so that they identify the perpetrators. It is a very unpleasant feeling. We are thinking about the future, I have children in Germany. … I thought we were past that point and it was “But unfortunately we took a step back, which is sad and hurtful to many people.” he said, referring to the racist shouts that Jordan Torunarigha had suffered during the Cup match between Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin. Perfect unbearable operation.