the global economy was hit hard, contamination rates are growing

As the spread of Covid-19 continues around the world and especially in Mexico, the economic recession continues, which hits hard powers like the United States hard.

The entire world economy is weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States is officially in recession and the superpowers are faltering as balance sheets continue to grow, especially in Latin America, where Mexico has surpassed Britain in the number of deaths.

A new milestone was crossed on Thursday when the number of pollutants in the world exceeded 17 million, including more than 660,000 fatal accidents, since the virus appeared in China in December.

A historic case

In the US, containment in the spring caused a historic decline in gross domestic product during the second quarter, by 32.9% year-on-year. Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the decrease is 9.5%.

With the second quarterly decline in a row, the world’s largest economy officially went into recession. During the first quarter, US GDP had fallen by 5%.

Spain also went into recession in the second quarter, following a collapse of its gross domestic product (GDP) of 18.5% linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Germany, Europe’s economic engine, on Thursday announced a “historic drop” of 10.1% of GDP in the second quarter. The country is thus experiencing its worst recession since the post-war period: the contraction in GDP is much larger than the 4.9% it experienced during the financial crisis in 2009.

However, experts expect a strong recovery: in addition to national support measures, Berlin intends to benefit from the European recovery plan of 750 billion euros, decided by the 27 in Brussels in mid-July.

From April to June, GDP also fell sharply in Belgium, by 12.2%, in Austria by 10.7% and in Mexico by 17.3%.

Oil companies, airlines, carmakers pay a heavy price for the crisis, with distant losses in the second quarter: $ 8.4 billion for Total and $ 18.1 billion for Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, while Airbus recorded a net loss of $ 1.9 billion euros during the first half of the year.

Threatened airlines

The global aviation industry is also dominated. Many Latin American airlines will close if flights canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic do not resume quickly, warned Peter Cerda, vice president of the Americas of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Thursday.

The airline group Air France-KLM announced a net loss of EUR 2.6 billion in the second quarter after almost zero activity levels in April and May.

The United States on Thursday recorded nearly 1,400 more deaths in one day, or about one death every minute, and more than 72,000 new cases.

In Brazil, almost 60,000 new pollutants were also registered in one day. Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said Thursday, days after her husband said he was recovering.

Sports affected

World sports also continue to be strongly affected by the pandemic.

In tennis, the ATP and WTA tournaments in Rome, which are usually organized in early May and postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place behind closed doors, the Italian press announced.

Formula 1 is facing its first case of a positive driving force for coronavirus, as the season’s fourth Grand Prix is ​​scheduled to take place on Sunday in Silverstone, UK. Mexican Sergio Perez (Racing Point) has tested positive and will therefore not be able to participate in the practice on Friday, or in the qualifiers on Saturday or in the race on Sunday.

In the United States, the NBA season resumed on Thursday after four and a half months of interruptions due to the pandemic. Players, coaches and referees marked this recovery by releasing a knee to protest against racial rights.

A milestone in Mexico

By hitting the 46,000 dead mark, Mexico has become the third country in the world in coronavirus-related deaths, according to an AFP report based on official data. Mexico is just ahead of the United Kingdom. United. The first two countries hardest hit by Covid-19 remain the United States, with 151,826 dead, and Brazil, with 91,263 dead.

Instead of increasing the number of pollutants reported in several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for caution and especially urged young people to respect protective measures.

Young people are “not invincible”

“It seems that the recurrence of cases in some countries is partly due to young people releasing their guard during the summer in the northern hemisphere,” said TedrosAdhanomGebreyesus, WHO’s Director General, on Thursday. Young people “are not invincible,” he said.





The WHO has further stated in its updated recommendations that international relocation should primarily affect humanitarian emergencies, necessary personnel and repatriation.

“The WHO recommends that important emergency travel be given priority,” the organization said. “Sick travelers and those at risk, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, should postpone or avoid traveling to and from transmission areas” of the virus, the WHO added.

Very young children can be extremely contagious, according to a US study published Thursday. The level of the genetic material of coronavirus that is detected in the nose of children under the age of five is 10 to 100 times higher than that found in older children and adults, says this study in the medical journal JAMAPediatrics.

With AFP