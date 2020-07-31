The magnificent letter from Mbappé’s father to Loïc Perrin

Kylian Mbappé’s father sent a fantastic letter to Loïc Perrin, author of a nasty mistake on his son.

Loïc Perrin has been widely criticized since he injured Kylian Mbappé in the final of the Coupe de France. A mistake that got him a red card for the last game of his career.

Wilfried Mbappé, Kylian’s father, insisted on sending a message to Perrin, following the incident last week, according to France blue.

A small letter sent to Bernard Caïazzo, chairman of the board of Saint-Étienne, who considers the initiative “fantastic”.

“No member of my family opposes Perrin,” Wilfried Mbappé indicates.

“It’s just an unfortunate accident of an exemplary person throughout his great career. Thank you for congratulating him on all he has accomplished. We are also sorry that it ends up like this for him but we will keep the best.” , he added.