the number of cases continues to increase, concerns among its European neighbors

The number of coronavirus cases has further increased significantly in Spain, according to the latest report published on Friday by the Ministry of Health. On average, more than 2,000 cases have been registered in the last seven days.

The number of cases diagnosed the day before the publication of the report amounts to 1,525, a figure that has continued to increase in recent weeks and which was still below 1,000 last Friday. In the last seven days, the number of diagnosed cases has reached 14,198, on average more than 2,000 per day.

The difference between these two figures is due to the notification of some of the cases, sometimes several days after the diagnosis by the regions responsible for health, to the Ministry.

The authorities assure that this is not a second wave

The most affected regions remain Catalonia with more than 5,000 cases in seven days and Aragon (2,884), but the recovery is also increasing in the Madrid region (2074). By comparison, the number of new cases diagnosed in the last seven days was 5,665 two weeks ago.

In total, Spain has counted more than 288,000 cases of Covid-19 since the epidemic began and more than 28,400 deaths. Despite this recovery in cases, the authorities assure that this is not a second wave.

“I do not know if there will be any new waves in the future. It does not seem like there will be. If there were, we would be in a completely different situation than what we are currently experiencing.” said the epidemiologist for the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simon, on Thursday.





Concern for their European neighbors

But Spain’s European neighbors are worried. On Friday, Germany classified the regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre as risk areas, which meant a quarantine for returning travelers, unless they tested negative.

France has advised its citizens not to travel to Catalonia while Britain reinstated a two-week quarantine on Sunday for travelers returning from Spain.

These measures have serious consequences for the second largest tourist destination in the world, where both Britons and Germans are among the largest tourist contingents.

