The opposition demands continued “resistance”

In Hong Kong, 12 candidates from the democracy movement were disqualified from the next central election by the Chinese central government. Opposition figure Joshua Wong, also a candidate, demands that “resistance” be maintained.

The pro-democracy movement does not intend to stop there. The opposition will continue to fight in Hong Kong against the repression led by the central Chinese government, Joshua Wong said on Friday, July 31, the day after the invalidation of 12 parliamentary candidates, including his own.

“Our resistance will continue and we hope that the world will stand by our side in the coming battles,” said the man who had been the face of the “umbrella movement” in 2014 at a press conference.

“Scandalous election fraud”

Wearing a black t-shirt with the repression “They can not kill us all”, the 23-year-old activist said the decision to annul the legislative candidacies in September by several of the most prominent opponents.

“This is without a doubt the most scandalous period of electoral fraud in Hong Kong history,” said the man, who had previously been blocked by authorities from taking part in the November local elections, in which the pro-democracy camp won.

The invalidity of these candidacies is another illustration of the muscular recovery in the hand driven by the Chinese central government in the former British colony but still intended to have a broad autonomy until 2047 under the principle “One country, two systems”.

A Legislative Council under Beijing

In response to months of protests in 2019, which had been outstanding since the 1997 surrender, Beijing introduced controversial national security legislation in Hong Kong in late June, which was condemned by the pro-democracy camp as a legal instrument to stop dissent.

On Thursday, the authorities informed 12 candidates for democracy that they did not have the right to stand for election in September, citing various reasons, including their previous positions.

The pro-democracy camp hoped to take advantage of the popularity of last year’s protest, and its success in local votes in November, to gain a majority for the first time in the Legislative Council (LegCo, the city parliament), which is composed in such a way that it normally almost automatically leans towards Pro-Beijing.

With AFP