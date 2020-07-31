Twitter closes account of former Ku Klux Klan boss David Duke

The social network Twitter confirmed on Friday that it had closed the account of David Duke, former leader of the Ku Klux Klan and supporter of white supremacism, for having published hateful content.

Twitter confirmed on Friday, July 31, that he had closed the account of the former head of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), David Duke, a supporter of white supremacism, for having published hateful content on the social network.

According to a spokesman for the platform, the account has been “permanently closed for repeatedly violating Twitter’s hateful behavior.” Notices leading to this decision were not disclosed.

In its charter, Twitter states that it prohibits publications that arouse violence against people “on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious illness.”

His YouTube channel has already been deleted

David Duke has been on Twitter since September 2009 and had just over 53,000 subscribers. He was a famous right-wing public figure and was the leader of the racist organization KKK in the 1970s before officially distancing himself from the movement at the end of that decade.

David Duke nevertheless remains a defender of the theory of the superiority of the white race, a revisionist and attacks the Jews very regularly.

The 70-year-old served as an MP in Louisiana between 1989 and 1992 and spent nearly a year and a half in prison in the early 2000s for tax evasion. He declared in favor of Donald Trump, during the Republican presidential premiere in 2016, a support that the billionaire had been reluctant to reject before he decided to do so.

David Duke’s YouTube channel was deleted at the end of June during a major operation against channels that broadcast supremacist and racist content.

Social networks are often accused of laxity by civil rights organizations and politicians when it comes to moderating services that promote hatred or misinformation.

Facebook, which is the subject of the strongest criticism, is in the autumn of an unprecedented advertising boycott, followed by more than 1000 advertisers, to force it to better regulate this type of messaging.

Last week, Twitter deleted more than 7,000 accounts linked to the pro-Trump “QAnon” movement, which spreads conspiracy theories online.

With AFP