VIDEO – PSG and the Coupe de la Ligue, a love story

PSG will face the Olympics this Friday night, in the final of the Coupe de France. A competition where Parisians have their habits: to win.

A prestigious opposition between two clubs used to play the lead roles, ideal for the final edition of this competition. Above all, a poster that has become essential in the Coupe de la Ligue, as these two are used to colliding. It is truly the 8th time that Parisians and Lyonnais meet in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Of the last 25 matches played in this competition, PSG have won 24, making Thomas Tuchel’s men the favorites in this match. At the same time, Mauro Icardi’s teammates have scored 66 goals. Still, they will have to compose without their striker Kylian Mbappé, injured. Fortunately, Angel Di Maria, suspended in the Champions League, joins the game and can cause serious problems for the opponent. With 8 goals and 11 assists in the competition, the Argentine has proven that he is comfortable in the Coupe de la Ligue. Bis rehearsal tonight, in Saint-Denis?