Washington raises warning to Americans who want to travel abroad

The United States eased its recommendation on the global health situation on Thursday. Americans are no longer urged to avoid all travel abroad but must still be careful, the State Department asks.

Washington is relaxing its foreign travel policy. The United States announced on Thursday, August 6, that it would repeal its recommendation urging U.S. citizens to avoid all travel abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic. US diplomacy said in a statement that it would now treat each country again on a case-by-case basis, pointing to an improvement in the health situation in some of them.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others,” the US State Department said it was returning to its previous travel counseling system based on the risks presented by each country.

“We continue to recommend that American citizens be extremely careful when traveling abroad because of the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” he said.

The United States is still closed to most travelers

An announcement will come when President Donald Trump tries to get his country back on track as quickly as possible as the November 3 presidential election approaches. But the US borders, by far the most affected country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, remain closed to most travelers from the European Union, the majority of whom do not welcome American citizens either. .

Among the countries classified by Washington at “level 1” risk, include the lowest, especially Taiwan and Australia. France, Britain, Germany and other US allies are on “level 3” trips to be avoided if possible.

India is at “level 4”, the highest, and advises Americans to avoid traveling there at all costs.

On March 19, Washington had urged its citizens not to go abroad under any circumstances, which is an unprecedented measure for all countries on the planet.

