a Mont-Blanc glacier threatens to collapse, dozens of evacuations in Courmayeur

A huge piece of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont-Blanc threatens to collapse. Access to the Val Ferret valley was still banned from the public on Friday, and dozens of people were evacuated in the Italian city of Courmayeur.

In the Italian part of the Mont-Blanc massif, a huge part of a Grandes Jorasses glacier threatens to collapse due to the heat. Its volume is estimated at 500,000 cubic meters, the size of Milan Cathedral, or a football pitch covered with 80 meters of ice, “according to authorities in the Italian city of Courmayeur. region near the border with France.

Seventy-five people were evacuated

“No one passes! Neither car, nor bicycle nor pedestrian”: an automatic barrier and two security guards block access to the asphalt road that eases through the holes in the green valley, at the foot of the Grandes Jorasses and Planpincieux glacier, AFP noted.

In the Italian region of Valle d’Aosta, the Val Ferret Valley, which this summer is a delight for tourists and mountain enthusiasts, is close to the famous resort of Courmayeur and the entrance to the Mont Tunnel. White, shoulder between France and Italy.

A total of 75 people were evacuated, about 20 residents and holidaymakers. The evacuation “was urgent and absolutely necessary”, motivated the mayor of Courmayeur, Stefano Miserocchi, and spoke of a “high state” for 72 hours.

Local authorities are worried about the temperature over the next three days during this period of strong summer heat, after a cold snap in late July.

A large defect can be seen on the lower part

“This situation is particularly sensitive because it disrupts the water level between the ice and the rock, and therefore the stability of the glacier,” Valerio Segor, director of natural risk management for Val, explained to AFP. from Aosta. “The problem now is that the water does not drain enough and remains like a bubble under the glacier and risks lifting it” and lowering the case for the most fragile part, he added.

A large fault was indeed visible on the lower part of Planpincieux, from which two waterfalls flowed towards the valley, AFP stated during a helicopter flight over the majestic glacier, clinging to the wall like a giant block of grayish polystyrene.

In September and October, this Planpincieux glacier had already threatened to partially collapse, over a section of almost 250,000 cubic meters. Monitoring measures have since been introduced.

With AFP