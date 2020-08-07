Juventus Turin – Lyon (2-1): Cristiano Ronaldo did everything but the Olympics did not break

Despite a double from Cristiano Ronaldo and a 2-1 defeat, Olympique Lyonnais qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.

When he entered the empty Juventus stadium due to the crown virus crisis, Olympique Lyonnais knew that several scenarios allowed him to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. By winning 1-0 in the first stage thanks to Lucas Tousart, today at Herta Berlin, Gones had created a first surprise. It now remained to be shown that this short victory was not due to Turin’s difficulty but rather to talent between the Rhône and the Saône. Despite the pressure, Rudi Garcia’s men held on (2-1 defeat) and opened the doors to the European top 8 for the first time in ten years and a semifinal against Bayern Munich. During this completely crazy season, there will therefore be two French clubs in the quarterfinals.

To say that the Olympics have dominated the debates would be very strenuous because Jean Michel Aula’s club has suffered and comes out of it through a mouse hole. But in the end, the start plan was followed as a rule and could even have been even more beautiful. Because Garcia in his speech before the match certainly dreamed of scoring outside the home but opened the scoring after only ten minutes, really not! After a light stroller, Houssem Aouar collapsed in the area and allowed Memphis Depay to sign his return with a subtle panenka (0-1, 10th).

But make no mistake, this opening of the points combined with a cross from Aouar a few moments before was the only tension in the Turin area for 90 minutes. However, Rudi Garcia had made the choice to start Karl Toko-Ekambi instead of a Moussa Dembélé, non-existent a week before in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Another great Cristiano Ronaldo

But in this 3-5-2 system, Lyons’ offensive is rare and the physical deficit linked to the stoppage of Ligue 1 has also played a role. Not in the meeting in general but in the fateful moments when Cristiano Ronaldo loves them. Like last season against Atlético Madrid, the Portuguese played the savior of the Old Lady. If he easily turned a penalty that was generously awarded for a hand from Depay just before half-time (1-1, 42nd), the five-time Ballon d’Or was all good Italian shots (16, 20, 37) and revived the tension just before timmarkeringen. A left-footed missile that even Lopes, but still in the legs, failed to stop (2-1, 59.) By scoring his 36th and 37th goals this season, CR7 simply broke a 90-year record for Juve! Just that !

As expected, this match, and even more so with this result, had a good chance to look like an attacking defense. Despite the various changes made by Garcia, the Olympics were more afraid of taking third than killing Turin jumps by leveling. It is often said that it plays with fire and that the various games win or gross errors ultimately amplified this stress. With their backs to the wall, the Lyonnais collapsed, walking without ever breaking up and that is the essential point. It is now a new challenge waiting for the Olympics in Lisbon against Manchester City, who qualified against Real Madrid in tonight’s second match.