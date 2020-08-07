Manchester City – Real Madrid (2-1), Varane and Real lower their flag against City

Despite a goal from Benzema, Real could not overthrow City in 8th place in the Champions League. Raphaël Varane weighed them down with two errors (1-2).

Varane has multiplied the gifts

For the second time in a row, Real Madrid is out in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the first leg, Merengue believed in the urgency of the second round. And until the hour of play in this return match, the hope of a victory in England was always in order. But in the end, the Spanish champions lost by the same points as at home. Raphaël Varane was the main culprit with monumental errors that led to the two opposing goals.

In the absence of his defense mate Sergio Ramos, the French international seemed completely confused. Otherwise, how does he explain that he was held on to one of his first balloons that was touched, which left Gabriel Jesus to remove him from the leather and then serve Raheem Sterling (9th, 1-0). A simple accident? Not at all, as he put it back in the 68th minute and at a time when his Merengue team seemed to have found a second wind to go for extra time. The ex-lensoise missed a header for his goalkeeper and Gabriel Jesus took the opportunity to fool Courtois and seal the fate of this tussle.

Without Varane’s gifts, would Real have overthrown City? Despite the goal from Karim Benzema’s head in the 28th and which completely revived the tension, it is difficult to say. Overall, Man City have been the best team on the pitch yet. Eastlands has just sinned for the lack of realism at the forefront, including two huge opportunities wasted by Raheem Sterling (15th and 46th). Gabriel Jesus also failed to surprise Courtois in the 66s when the score was a goal everywhere.

Benzema could not do it alone

On the Madrid side, Benzema also missed the boat, although he had the merit of reviving his own. The Frenchman was able to open up to the goal on the rare occasions when he was served under good conditions. Ederson, however, frustrated him by making the necessary saves (22nd and 64th). The last Brazilian bulbarket therefore remained vigilant, while his team dominated and exposed themselves to every offensive.

For the first time since Zinédine Zidane coaches him, Real are eliminated in the Champions League. A disappointing exit from the road to Merengue, but not really annoying given the balance of power that existed with his opponent. On the continental stage, the Castilians did not deserve to go any further. City, for their part, have shown that they can finally dominate European greats when it really matters. Guardiola’s team is more than ever a candidate for the continental coronation. The Olympics, its future opponents, are warned.