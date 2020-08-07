Manchester City – Real Madrid: Zidane does not overwhelm Varane

The results in the round of 16 ended Real Madrid’s season with a defeat after two errors from Raphael Varane.

Defeated on the turf in Manchester City, Zinedine Zidane does not win a fourth Champions League as coach of Real Madrid. After winning La Liga a few weeks ago, the Madrid club will therefore watch the Final 8 at home. It must be said that without Sergio Ramos, suspended and with a Raphael Varane far from inspired by the two Mancunian goals, nothing was given to Merengue. After the meeting, Zidane did not want to overwhelm his defender despite his two mistakes. “There’s nothing to confuse Varane. You just have to lift your head and start again, the French technician told the press. That’s what I said to our players. We must be proud of what we have achieved this season. There is no need to apologize for this game. “ Same story with Rodrygo who helped his teammate. “Wrongs are part of the sport, they can happen to anyone, even Raphael Varane. Throughout the game, we both could and should have produced more.” For his part, the former defender of RC Lens has not shied away from his responsibility. “This defeat is mine he confesses to Marca. I have to take responsibility for that. We have prepared very well, but mistakes are costly. I’m very sorry for my teammates now.Eliminated from the Champions League, Real Madrid will now go on holiday with the championship as their only title. That does not stop Zidane from being positive. “Our total season deserves applause” even more so if you listen to Rodrygo. “I would give our season a 9/10 which could have been a 10/10 if we had gone further in the Champions League. “