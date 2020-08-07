Poha leaves Rennes for Guimaraes (official)

Stade Rennais have just handed over their midfielder Denis-Will Poha to Portuguese club Guimaraes for good.

As we announced, Stade Rennais has agreed to share ways with his midfielder Denis-Will Poha in favor of the Portuguese team in Vitoria Guimaraes, where he was loaned out last year. The transfer was formalized this Friday night.

As part of this agreement, the amount of the call option negotiated last year (EUR 1.25 million) would have been largely revised downwards. On the other hand, a percentage on resale has been included by Stade Rennais, up to 25%.

Poha, who made 32 appearances in Liga Sagres last season, has signed a four-year deal with the Lusitano side.

Shortly before the resumption of the Portuguese championship, stopped due to Covid-19, Poha entrusted to Goal : “I think it would be good if I stay in Guimarães. I gave everything so that they raise the option. That was my goal since the start of the season, so if they are happy with my job and they raise the option, I would have fulfilled my contract “.