several dead in the attack on a market in the eastern country

Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people on Friday in an attack on a cattle market in the village of Fada N’Gourma, in eastern Burkina Faso.

This attack on the village of Fada N’Gourma has not been claimed.

“At about 12 o’clock (local and GMT), unidentified armed individuals on motorcycles burst into the cattle market in Namoungou, a village in Fada N’Gourma municipality, and attacked the population. The preliminary assessment reports killed about twenty people and injured many,” said Governor Colonel Saidou. Sanou, in a statement.

Three months after the attack on the Kompienbiga market

A search operation is underway in the area, says Colonel Sanou and urges the population to “be very vigilant but also to work closely with the defense and security forces”.

This deadly attack is reminiscent of the one at the Kompienbiga cattle market, also in the east of the country, which killed about 30 people at the end of May.

East and north of Burkina Faso are the regions most affected by jihadist abuses, which have left more than 1,100 dead and more than one million displaced in the past five years.

Under-equipped and poorly trained, Burkina Faso’s security forces cannot stop the spiral of jihadist violence, despite the help of foreign forces, especially from France, present in the Sahel with 5,100 men in part of the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane.

Jihadist violence, mixed with conflicts between the communities affecting central Sahel, killed a total of 4,000 people in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in 2019, according to the UN.

With AFP and Reuters