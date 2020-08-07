Sterling, Gabriel Jesus … The reactions after City – Real (2-1)



Real Madrid double winner (2-1, 2-1), Manchester City validated their ticket to the quarterfinals after a high-level collective performance.

“I think energy and passion are the key to making it happen. It’s one of those competitions where you want to be on top and we thought if we played our football we could qualify. But the most important thing was to get our “Heads were right and the result followed. With the players we have, there is no drop in level due to injuries. We played really well. They have excellent players but with the energy and performance that the boys showed, we were brilliant tonight.”

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City forward on BT Sport): “We beat a high team, the best club in this competition, so for us it’s huge. His goal on Varane’s mistakes? It’s a matter of faith, to believe in their mistakes. We are human and can make mistakes so I think always and pushes, pushes a lot.This is one of my strengths.I was happy to get points.I work to be a great striker, I work hard every day to be like Ronaldo (from Brazil) .His quality is different from me but I have to work to be a good striker. “