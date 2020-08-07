The Air India plane breaks in half on landing, several dead, injured

An Air India Express plane left the runway and “broke in two” on Friday when it landed in Kozhikode in southern India, leaving at least 17 dead and 15 seriously injured.

According to the company, Boeing 737 carried 191 people, including the crew, and connected Dubai to Kozhikode, in the Indian state of Kerala (south).

The plane passed the end of the runway and rolled down a slope with a height of 10 meters, according to the Ministry of Aviation. TV images show tagged parts of the fuselage surrounded by rescue teams spraying them with water in the dark. No sign of fire is visible, but the operations are complicated by the rain.

At least 17 people have been killed, said Sakeen K., a doctor for the nearby town of Malappuram.

According to Seeram Sambasiva, a municipal official from Kozhikode, the two pilots were killed.

A senior local police officer, Abdul Karim, told AFP that at least 15 passengers “are in critical condition. The situation continues to develop.”

“We are afraid that human tolls will worsen. The rescue effort is over. We are now collecting and sorting the belongings and valuables of people around the asphalt,” he added.

According to the aviation authority DGCA, the plane took off at the end of the runway, “fell into the valley and broke in two”. An Air India Express spokesman also said the plane appeared to have rolled over the runway. A television station said there was a problem with the landing gear.

Air India Express said in a statement that “no fire was reported at the time of landing” of the aircraft, which carried 184 passengers including 10 young children, two pilots and five working crew members. in the cabin.

Heavy rain and landslides in Kerala

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed her condolences on Twitter. “My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. May the injured recover quickly (…) The authorities are there and give all possible help to the victims,” ​​he wrote.

The pain of the plane crash in Kozhikode. My thoughts are on those who lost loved ones. The injured must recover at the earliest. Talked to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. The authorities are on site and provide all assistance to those affected. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

The latest serious plane crash in India dates back to 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore crossed the runway, exploding and killing 158 people. Eight people had survived.

Heavy rain has fallen in Kerala for several days. At least 15 people, including two children, died there on Friday in a landslide caused by the rain.

The rescue services are afraid that about fifty people are still trapped in the house crime that was swept away by the landslide.

