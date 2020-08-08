Alexander Lukashenko is challenged by the awakening of the opposition

In the country’s leader for more than 25 years, Belarusian President Alexander Loukachenkobrigue his re-election on Sunday against an opposition led by three women, including the young Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In power since 1994, President of Belarus Alexander Loukachenko will seek a new mandate on Sunday, August 8. The strong man in Minsk will face an opposition that has mobilized tens of thousands of people on the streets for three months. At the forefront of this struggle is Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former English teacher who entered politics in May last year to replace her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a very popular blogger who had just been arrested.

The thirties now embody the struggle against powerlessness with power with his two allies, Maria Kolesnikova, former campaign director for Victor Babariko – another imprisoned opponent -, and Veronika Tsepkalo, wife of a third detainee of the regime whose candidacy is also excluded.

Increased mistrust of the management of Covid-19

Today in exile, the latter, Valery Tsepkalo, believes that the people have kept quiet in the dictatorship that the Belarusian economy was fluid but that the situation has changed dramatically. “It’s a difficult situation! In twenty years, more than 650,000 people have fled the country. Ten years ago, Belarus’s GDP was $ 60 billion. This year it will be around 57,” he explains in France 24.

Distrust of power has increased further with the Covid-19 pandemic. Because despite international pressure, Alexander Lukashenko refuses to acknowledge the dangers of the virus and ban social distance.