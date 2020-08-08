And Lewandowski on fire



The Polish striker impressed this Saturday in Bayern’s match against Chelsea. He is approaching Final 8 in C1 in Olympic form.

Merciless with the Blues

Barça can shake. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Catalan club will have to challenge a striker in a state of grace, in the person of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has the best season of his career and it was seen again on Saturday during the opposition against Chelsea in the eighth (4-1).

Bayern won the match 4-1, and their midfield almost knocked the Blues down on their own. He signed two goals and two assists. Between the home team and the away team against the London team, he was involved in seven goals. No one has done better against the Lampard Strip this season. Not even the Premier League team since the most productive of them has scored 7 goals for the Blues (Liverpool).

An impressive figure, but which only confirms the fine BVB’s brilliant profitability in front of goal. In all competitions 2019/2020 he scored 53 goals and offered 8 assists. All in just 44 meetings. The golden shoes narrowly escaped him. And, unfortunately, the Ballon d’Or that everyone promised him was also canceled this year due to Covid-19.

66 – With a game against Chelsea tonight, Robert Lewandowski is now the fourth highest scoring player in Champions League history, with 66 goals. Carnivores. pic.twitter.com/iq1YCYbpKY – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2020

He passes again in front of Benzema

Against Chelsea, Lewandowski managed another great achievement. He was the goal scorer for the seventh time in a row in C1. Before him, there were only three players who achieved this feat in this event, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Edinson Cavani.

Note, to conclude, that Robert Lewandowski with his double of the day returned to Karim Benzema in the ranking as the best directors in the history of this competition. With 66 performances, he is just five units behind Raul (3rd).