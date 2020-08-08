Barça pushes Arthur back at the entrance to the Camp Nou

Returning to Barcelona despite his conflict with the club, Arthur was denied access to the Camp Nou to attend the meeting against Napoli.

Back in Catalonia after his unauthorized trip to Brazil, Arthur Melo wanted to cheer on his teammates this Saturday night at Camp Nou. But he could not do that and was in a U-turn when he came by car in front of the Barcelona enclosure. The club, after seeing that the player was in Brazil and did not want to return, did not anticipate the presence of the football player and the latter was therefore not on the reduced list of people with access to the stadium. In addition, Arthur did not have the UEFA PCR test and was therefore not on the approved list. The player had a private COVID-19 test which was negative.

The Brazilian, who has not played a single minute with Barca since announcing his move to Juventus, has told the club that if his future is resolved, he wants to reduce tensions and resolve his situation with the board to reach an agreement that would allow him to leave the club permanently. At present, both sides are still negotiating.

It should be remembered that FC Barcelona have decided to accept an agreement with Juventus in Turin to transfer Arthur Melo to the Old Lady in a transfer to 72 million euros, while Miralem Pjanic will play in the Barça team. Next season.