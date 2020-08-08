Bayern Munich – Chelsea: Lewandowski left only crumbs

With their big victory on the first leg (0-3), Bayern Munich again crushed Chelsea (4-1). The Bavarians play Barça in the quarterfinals.

Miraculously, there has been no one at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night. When he walked into the Bavarian lawn, Chelsea knew he had no chance of reversing the trend after being beaten (0-3) four months ago at home. You never know in football but no team had managed to qualify after dropping three goals at home in the first stage. The series continues when the Blues lost to Bayern Munich (4-1) and says goodbye to the Champions League.

If Frank Lampard’s men had any hope of achievement, they were quickly brought back to reality by one of the best forward in the world, if not the best. Involved in a Bavarian goal every 42 minutes before the match, Robert Lewandowski needed just ten minutes to kill all the tension. By anticipating the exit from Caballero, Pole did justice to himself and launched his team perfectly from the penalty spot (1-0, 10th).

Instead of stopping in such a good way with this 12th goal in this European campaign, “Lewangoalski” wanted to show that he was in the shape of his life by coming to the end (4-1, 86) a qualification that had only been a formality for four months. At the same time, he became the third top scorer in the Champions League behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi and just ahead of Karim Benzema. Already German champions, Bayern Munich give a sense of ease and the goal of Ivan Perisic (2-0, 24th) on an offer from this devil of Lewandowski is just the proof.

• 7 games

• 12 goals

• 2 assists Sometimes in a goal every 38 minutes. #UCL https://t.co/9Qd0zTBsTr Goals (@goal) August 8, 2020

At 2-0, Chelsea could have dropped and been abducted by the German wave, but N’Golo Kanté’s teammates wanted to show the best possible face for what is their last match during the 2019-2020 season. Far from being superbly defensive in C1 (16 goals allowed, club record in C1), the Blues have shown some interesting phases offensively. If Callum Hudson-Odoi’s goal was logically rejected for an offside position (28th), they were rewarded for their efforts by reducing the score to Tammy Abraham (2-1, 44th).

An anecdotal goal when Bayern Munich was pleased to deal with the culmination of the third goal from Corentin Tolisso, newcomer (76th). The only downside to Munich? Jerome Boateng’s injury goes to the hour mark after holding his knee on a falling head. Not a good sign when Barça met in the quarterfinals, especially when we know that Benjamin Pavard is also on the flank.