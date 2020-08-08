Bayern Munich crushes Chelsea, Barcelona wins against Napoli

The Bavarians won easily on Saturday against Chelsea and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They face FC Barcelona next week who swept Naples 3 goals to 1.

Bayern-Barcelona! The poster for the Champions League quarter-final is already promising, but the Germans come to Lisbon as favorites, with a Robert Lewandowski in a state of grace, still the author of a double, on Saturday 8 August against Chelsea (4-1) in eight matches.

Five months after their 3-0 victory over London in the first leg in March, Bavaria have drawn their 12th consecutive victory since recovering from coronavirus in mid-May. Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then scored the fourth goal to consolidate his first place in the scorer’s classification of C1 with … 13 goals in eight games! He also gave two assists to Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso for both other Bayern goals.

Home shooter Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 9th minute from the penalty spot, then Perisicet Tolisso worsened the score and Lewandowski, again, finished the score by scoring his 13th goal of the season in C1. The Blues finally saved Abraham's glory.

Barça ships Napoli

In a sparkling crisis, Barça swept from the providential Lionel Messi for his part Naples, Saturday, in the eighth return of the Champions League (3-1) to qualify for a “Final 8” unpublished in Portugal, hoping to save his season.

The Barça phenomenon is reborn from its ashes: in the face of a less spicy and dominated Naples, Blaugranas, coming out of a disastrous season, has found color at the best time to save his 2019-2020 practice, in the wake of a Lionel Messi goal scorer and still brilliant .

After a season without a title, a Spanish crown that was admitted to rival Real Madrid, repeated sports losses, cascade injuries and series scandals, the light has therefore returned at the perfect time in the Barcelona house.

