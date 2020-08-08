car bomb blast near military base in Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded near a military base in the Somali capital on Saturday. The attack, alleged by Islamist rebels Shebab, left at least seven dead.

At least seven people were killed on Saturday (August 8) by the explosion of a car bomb on a military camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the army and local rescue services told AFP.

The attack, alleged by Islamist rebels Shebab, was aimed at a camp next to the national stadium in the capital, where Somali National Army (SNA) troops are stationed.

“It was a big explosion at 27e brigade. A vehicle full of explosives forced the entrance and took injured. “Seven people were killed and more than a dozen were injured,” Mohamed Abdirahman, an SNA lieutenant, told AFP.

Aamin Ambulance, the only private rescue service operating in Somalia, said in a statement that eight people were killed and fourteen injured.

According to witnesses, the vehicle bomb passed a first checkpoint before it exploded near the camp.

Suleyman Hassan, a witness, told AFP that a minivan exploded just outside the camp entrance. “There are victims and vehicles in flames,” he added.

The attack was alleged a few minutes later in a brief statement by Islamist rebels Shebab, which has been waging a war of extinction against the Somali regime since 2008.

Bombings and Islamist attacks often occur in Mogadishu, although their pace has slowed since the beginning of the year.

