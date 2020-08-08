FC Barcelona – Naples: Antoine Griezmann is a good start

Antoine Griezmann is injured for a few weeks, and is part of the eleven started in line with Quique Sieten against Napoli.

Antoine Griezmann was injured for a few weeks and was not sure to be delivered in time for the 16th round against Napoli on Saturday (9 o’clock). Present in the group called up by Quique Siéten, the French international even starts at the Camp Nou, he who scored a very important goal in the draw in the first stage of Italy (1-1). To face the Neapolitans, Barça will appear again in a 4-4-2 where Lionel Messi should play the conductors in a position a little further back than his two attacking friends, Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

Composition of FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Sergi Roberto, Rakitic, De Jong; Messi, Luis Suarez, Griezmann

Composition of Naples: Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Riu – Demme, Ruiz, Zielinski – Callejon, Mertens, Insigne