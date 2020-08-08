Four cases of Covid-19 in Toulouse

TFC announced this Saturday that four members of the club had tested positive for Covid-19. The friendly match against Rodez is canceled.

Bad news for TFC. In full preparation with two weeks before the kick-off of Ligue 2, the Toulouse club announced this Saturday the discovery of four positive cases of Covid-19, including coach Patrice Garande and his assistant, Jean-Marie Huriez.

While the Violets played a friendly match this Saturday night against Rodez, the meeting was therefore interrupted as a precautionary measure. “Received on Saturday morning, the results of the Covid-19 tests carried out on Thursday show the presence of several positive cases in the professional workforce in Toulouse. As a result, the friendly meeting planned against Rodez tonight is canceled”, the club wrote in a statement.

“So far, four cases have been confirmed: coach Patrice Garande, his assistant Jean-Marie Huriez and two players. In addition, seven players will test again this Saturday.”

In recent weeks, several French clubs have been hit by positive cases and many friends have been forced to suspend, causing problems for the preparations for the team before the resumption of the championships scheduled for the weekend of August 22-23.