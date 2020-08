On August 7, 1960, Côte d’Ivoire became independent. 60 years later, what are the connections between Paris and Abidjan? Is the French influence still evident? Political scientist Sylvain N’Guessan is a guest on the Journal of Africa.

Also on the program: Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara is a candidate for his legacy. His opponent cries the scandal.

Finally, a state of environmental disaster is declared in Mauritius: an oil spill threatens the paradise lagoons.