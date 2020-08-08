More than 60 people are still missing in Beirut, four days after the explosion in the port that destroyed the capital and killed more than 150 people, an official from the Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

“The death toll is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified,” the official said. “In addition, we still have 60 people missing,” he said.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that at least 120 of the more than 5,000 people injured in Tuesday’s blast were still in critical condition.

The explosion at the port of Beirut was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored for six years in a warehouse “without precaution”, according to the Prime Minister himself.

Lebanese, French, German, Russian and other nationalist rescuers continue their operations at the site of the explosion to try to find survivors.

This powerful blast, the most devastating ever in Lebanon, also took hundreds of thousands of people to the streets and angered the political class, accused of incompetence and corruption.

With AFP