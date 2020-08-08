PSG, Mbappé is getting better and better

Four days before his team’s match against Atalanta, Kylian Mbappé was able to train this Saturday for the first time with the ball.

He tried his strikes

PSG supporters can laugh. Their star Kylian Mbappé is on his way back after almost two weeks of inactivity and four days in the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta. His right ankle injury is not far from being healed, if we are to trust the news from Faro, the site of the mini-camp for French champions.

Taken to Portugal with the rest of the group Ile-de-France on Saturday morning, the international striker participated in an individual training session. And he did not just jog and exercise. According to L’Equipe, he could also touch the ball. The former Monegasque even risked a few strikes on goal.

Last Wednesday, before the friendly against Sochaux, Thomas Tuchel, the Parisian coach, indicated that he will know more about Mbappé’s condition this Saturday, and that he will then consult with his staff to find out if he There is a possibility that adapt it or not to Bergamo. It is obvious that he has good reasons to continue to return to his striker, only if he replaces.

Mbappé is winning his bet

As a reminder, after Mbappé’s injury to ASSE, Paris had announced that its member would be out for at least three weeks. This quarter of C1 therefore seemed to arrive too early for the world champion, but the latter has since increased the care and efforts to get back on his feet. A real race against time that he will win.

It should also be noted, and according to what RMC Sport reports, that Thilo Kehrer and Mauro Icardi trained normally with the team. Doubts about their physical condition are raised. On the other hand, Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa’s were rather absent. The duo are confiscated for the shock on Wednesday night.