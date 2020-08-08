PSG, the Marco Verratti package to Atalanta

The Italian midfielder did not make the trip to Portugal with his teammates on Saturday, four days before the quarterfinals.

PSG will have to do without Marco Verratti’s services on Wednesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo. The Italian midfielder did not take care of the calf this week in training and did not make the trip with his teammates, who left for Faro and Portugal on Saturday morning. He could go with them later.

The Italian midfielder has already withdrawn from the meeting against Bergamo on Wednesday and remains uncertain for the rest of the competition.

As a reminder, if Thomas Tuchel’s men qualify against the Italians, they will find either Atlético Madrid or RB Leipzig six days later in the semi-finals.

A new side for the German coach, who may be forced to do without several players. Kylian Mbappé is unsure because his sprained ankle suffered against Saint-Etienne and Thilo Kehrer is hit in the ear.

Angel Di Maria (suspended) and Layvin Kurzawa (injured) will also be absent from Atalanta.