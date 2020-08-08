The heat wave is being phased out in France with nine departments, including Paris, on red alert

The heat wave will continue on Saturday in most regions with nine departments, including Paris, on red heat wave warning and 53 on orange vigilance, Météo-France suggests.

The heat wave continues in France, Saturday 8 August. Météo-France indicates that nine departments are on red heat wave warning and 53 on orange vigilance.

The nine departments with red alarms are Eure, Paris and its inner suburbs (Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne), Seine-Maritime, Yvelines, Essonne and Val-d’Oise. 53 departments that run from southwest to north and northeast are placed in orange vigilance.

During the western half of the country, the sky will sometimes be chaotic, locally very cloudy, especially in the morning at the Breton point and from Charentes to Landes. In the afternoon, beautiful clearings return to the Atlantic coast with a light westerly wind.

On the other hand, the sky will temporarily become more congested from north to center with a few scattered showers. At Massif Central, isolated thunderstorms break out in the afternoon and can be held locally.

Thunderstorms will be more common in the Pyrenees, mainly at the bottom of the chain, accompanied by good winds. Some showers, sometimes stormy, can also develop in the borders of the Alps.

Lowest temperatures range from 16 to 22 degrees. The peaks vary between 26 and 32 degrees over Brittany and the entire coast. Elsewhere, they reach 33 to 40 degrees.

