Zinedine Zidane: “I will remain a real coach for Real”

Despite being eliminated in the round of 16 in the Champions League, Zidane does not feel threatened and ensures that he will be there when the restart.

When he presented himself to the press on Friday, Zinedine Zidane did not seek an excuse to explain the elimination of his Real Madrid against Manchester City of Pep Guardiola. Mancuni’s collective power was improved by Madrid’s pragmatism, not really helped by Raphaël Varane’s two mistakes.

The French technician will therefore not win his fourth Champions League this season, but despite the disappointment, ZZ preferred to keep a positive year unlike anything else. Not many would bet on a Spanish league title when La Liga was temporarily stopped, but still Karim Benzema’s teammates managed to reverse the trend in the face and beard of FC Barcelona.

So nothing to worry about Zidane and it is not this European elimination that will question his future in the Spanish capital. “I’m here. I’m the coach of Real Madrid until something happens. I’m here of course,” said the former Ballon d’Or. Can the release of Maurizio Sarri from Juventus Turin revive the debate? It’s hard to see Zidane making such a move especially in such conditions …