15 departments in red vigilance, 54 in orange

The heat wave continued on Sunday, in most regions, with now 54 departments placed on orange alert and still 15 on red alert, Météo-France suggests.

The heat wave is spreading in France. Five more departments, all located in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, were placed on Sunday, August 9, in the orange heat wave guard, while 15 departments in the north of the country remain in the red, Météo-France announced.

“Five departments in the Center-East are running an orange wave watch: Haute-Loire, Isère, Ain, Savoie and Haute-Savoie,” said the Meteorological Institute. France now has 54 departments on orange alert. Fifteen departments, stretching from Hauts-de-France to Île-de-France, remain on red alert.

The departments affected by red vigilance are Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Aisne, Seine-et-Marne, Oise, Eure, Paris and its suburbs (Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val -de-Marne), Seine-Maritime, Yvelines, Essonne and Val-d’Oise.

Stormy weather over a large part of France

The weather is becoming less stable than in previous days with warming thunderstorms that will develop over a large part of France stretching from the Pyrenees, to the Center, to Burgundy, and in the Massif Central and Center-Est, the latest weather report further specifies. .

This burning episode, which promises to be “permanent” over much of France, is “particularly problematic in some departments”, given the health context and the deterioration of air quality in fine particles, adds Météo France. A “broad and frank stormy breakdown” should put an end to it, west, from Wednesday, the meteorological service notes.

On this Sunday, the heat wave will continue with minimum temperatures that still have difficulty falling below 18 to 23 degrees. They will be cooler in Brittany and Normandy with 15 to 18 degrees. The thermometer always shows high values ​​in the afternoon, included on land between 32 and 37 degrees in a very heavy atmosphere. But it will be cooler, between 25 and 30 degrees on the Atlantic, the coast of Brittany and the canal, as well as on the Mediterranean coast.

This episode, characterized by very hot nights, should be among the five most serious known by France in recent decades, behind the historic heatwaves of 2003 and 2006.

With AFP