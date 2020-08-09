400 Taliban prisoners who will soon be released, peace talks will take place

On Sunday, thousands of Afghan officials approved the release of 400 Taliban prisoners charged with serious crimes, including deadly attacks on Afghans and foreigners. As a result, historic peace talks will soon begin between the government and the Taliban.

“To remove obstacles to the opening of peace talks, to end the massacre and for the benefit of the public, the jirga approves the release of the 400 prisoners requested by the Taliban,” Atefa Tayeb, a member of the Grand Afghan Assembly, announced on Sunday.

“We are on the verge of (initial) peace talks,” said Abdullah Abdullah, the head of government in charge of the talks.

The resolution recommending the release of the prisoners was adopted after three days of discussions. The future of these prisoners represents a crucial contribution to the start of negotiations between the Taliban and the government, with the two camps exchanging prisoners who must precede these discussions.

Kabul has already released nearly 5,000 Taliban prisoners, but the Afghan authorities have so far refused to release the last 400 prisoners claimed by the rebels.

A group of 44 “unwanted” prisoners

Among them, according to the official list consulted by the AFP, are more than 150 sentenced to death, as well as a group of 44 “unwanted” prisoners, a type of blacklist filled with profiles deemed problematic by the US and Afghan authorities. , but also other countries.

For example, five of them played a role in the 2018 attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, in which 40 people were killed, including 14 foreigners.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on dignitaries to carry out this “unpopular” release.

With AFP