Brazil exceeds 100,000 death thresholds

Brazil crossed the milestone in 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million people became infected on Saturday, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, August 8, Brazil became the second country to exceed 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, after the United States, a massacre in which President Jair Bolsonaro said he had a “clear conscience” despite criticism.

The largest country in Latin America, populated by 212 million inhabitants, also crossed another symbolic threshold on Saturday, that of 3 million infected.

However, the official figures – 100,477 deaths and 3,012,412 confirmed cases of contamination – have to be put into perspective due to insufficient tests, but experts estimate that the total number of infected people can be up to six times higher.

Brazil regrets 478 deaths per million inhabitants, which is equivalent to the United States (487) but lower than Spain (609) or Italy (583).

More than 1,000 daily deaths have been recorded on average over several weeks, as the pandemic enters its sixth month in the country. The first confirmed case of Covid-19 was recorded in Sao Paulo on February 26, and the first death on March 12, also in megalopolis.

The death mark of 50,000 was transferred a hundred days later, but the total number then doubled in half the time.

Issuing balloons on Copacabana Square in tribute to the victims

The degree of pollution has accelerated in recent weeks in rural areas, in the interior and in regions where the virus came later, especially in the south and central west.

On the other hand, it is stable in the south-eastern states such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most affected in absolute numbers, and declining in the northern regions, where the situation was catastrophic in April and May.

On Copacabana Beach in Rio, the NGO Rio de Paz on Saturday morning organized the release of 1,000 red balloons in honor of people who died of Covid-19 in Brazil, with 100 black crosses planted in the sand.

Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) condemned on Saturday on Twitter “the arrogance of a president who has chosen to label this cruel virus as a small flu, defies science and even death, and who will carry in his soul responsible for thousands of lost lives “.

The pandemic has shed a strong light on Brazil’s inequalities, with the virus destroying chaos in the favelas, particularly affecting black populations. He did not spare the natives of the Amazon, including a large cacique, Aritana Yawalapiti, who died of the coronavirus this week.

Jair Bolsonaro’s “clear conscience”

“The chronicle with 100,000 deaths was announced”, we could read on Saturday in an editorial office in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The government handled the pandemic in a chaotic manner, with the resignation of two retired ministers in the middle of a health crisis. The portfolio has not been held for almost four months, after President Bolsonaro appointed an interim general, Eduardo Pazuello.

“We do not fight with doctors, just as we can not deal with health with the military,” condemned Luiz Henrique Mandetta, health minister who was fired in mid-April after defending the importance of inclusion, rejected by the head of state. “100,000 families have not had the slightest word of consolation from the government,” he added, in an interview published on Saturday in the daily O Globo.

But Jair Bolsonaro, himself infected with the virus last month, assured Thursday that he had a “good conscience” and had done “everything to save lives”. The right-wing leader has also called “dictators” the governors of states that have taken containment measures, which he has always opposed, in order to preserve the economy.

With AFP