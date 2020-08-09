IF Benedetto loses to injury

During the friendly against Nîmes, OM registered the departure of their Argentine striker, Dario Benedetto.

Bad news for OM and all its followers. This Sunday, during the friendly match against Nîmes, the Marseille team saw their Argentine striker Dario Benedetto contract an injury. In the middle of the first period, he took a hit on the right ankle.

The international albicore immediately came off the field, and he did so with a limp. After an exchange near the sideline with André Villas-Boas, his coach who came to hear from him, he went straight into the locker room. Young Marley Aké replaced him.

OM has run out of options in attack

Benedetto should be examined very quickly by the Olympic medical staff. If the injury is significant, the former Boca Juniors player may miss the start of the championship. Marseille will play its first match on August 21 at home against ASSE. Until then, the Frank-Vice champion will play one last friendly match against the German formation of Stuttgart.

Last season, Benedetto scored 11 goals in 26 league games. He had been the team’s second decisive player behind Dimitri Payet. In his service, apart from Valère Germain, OM does not have many options. With this settlement, the club was able to accelerate on Mexican Juan Macias.