In Niger, eight people, including six French, were killed in an attack

Six French and two Nigerians, a tourist guide and their driver, were killed on Sunday by gunmen near Kouré, an area about 60 kilometers from Niamey in Niger.

Eight people, including six French and two Nigerians, were killed on Sunday, August 9, by gunmen on motorcycles in the Kouré area of ​​Niger, home to the last herds of West African giraffes, according to an official source. .

According to the Nigerian Ministry of Defense, the six French people were humanitarian workers, members of NGOs acted, which the organization confirmed without providing further information. The other Nigerian victims were their guide and driver, according to Nigerian authorities.

“There are eight dead: two Nigerians including a (tourist) guide and a driver, the other six are French,” Tillabéri Governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella explained.





Six French citizens killed in Niger: the lighting of Moussa Kaka

The Élysée also confirmed that the French were killed “in a terrorist attack” on Sunday in Niger, without giving the number of victims. In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone with his Nigerian counterpart, Mahamadou Issoufou, Elysee said.

The Nigerian army crossed over the crime zone, a huge forest area flooded by French fighter jets. Forensic officers are taking samples, along with firefighters who are preparing to remove the bodies when night falls on the scene. The French army has provided support to the Nigerian forces, the state said. major in Paris.

Humanitarians shot dead

“The attack took place around 11:30 (6:30 GMT) 6 km east of the city of Kouré” which is an hour’s drive from Niamey on Highway 1, a nearby source explained. environmental services. “Most of the victims were shot and killed and a woman who managed to escape was fled and slaughtered. A magazine emptied of its cartridges was found on the spot,” said this source.

“We do not know the identity of the attackers, but they came on motorcycles through the bush and waited for the tourists to arrive. The vehicle borrowed from the tourists belongs to NGO Acted.” The two tourist vehicles burned in the attack by the armed men, says Moussa Kaka, RFI correspondent for France 24.

This is the first attack that has targeted Western tourists in this area since it became a tourist attraction about 20 years ago, when a small herd of giraffes peralta, a species that has disappeared from the rest of the planet, fleeing poachers and predators, had found a refuge for peace there.





Six French people killed in Niger: the coverage of journalist François-Xavier Freland

The Tillabéri region is a large unstable area. It is located in the “three borders” area between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which has become a den for Sahelian jihadists, including the Greater Saharan Islamic State Group (EIGS).

With AFP