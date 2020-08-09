Manchester United v Solskjær: “Winning the Europa League would be the biggest achievement of my career”



The Norwegian has nine trophies with the Red Devils as players, but winning one off the bench would be stronger for him.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said that winning the Europa League this season will be the biggest achievement of his career. United face FC Copenhagen in Cologne in the quarterfinals and face Wolves or Sevilla FC if they win in the next round.

Solskjær became a legendary figure during his playing years at Old Trafford and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. The famous Norwegian scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 1999 to seal the treble.

Despite everything he has achieved in his playing career, Solskjaer has insisted that nothing compares to lifting a trophy as head of the Red Devils.

“I am ambitious and one of my dreams is to lift the trophy as manager of this club, said the 47-year-old coach. I owe my club my career, so winning something as a manager would be the proudest moment of my football life. That would be the greatest achievement.

“As a player I was a great team and sometimes you just have to ride a wave. Roy Keane said his back hurt because he carried me and he’s probably right! Contributed the best I could, I was always ready. To lift a trophy now would be the best part of my career. “

Solskjaer has guided United to a third place in the Premier League this season and the qualifier for the Champions League next season. The boss hopes that winning a trophy to crown the current season will be a springboard for bigger and better things 2020-21.

“It means more dedication and more focus because it makes you think “This is what I wanted”. Some players may rest on their laurels when they win something, but looking at this group would mean that what we do now works.

“It’s all in their hands. They know they’re at Man Utd and we have the resources to build. We made a plan as a club 18 months ago, when I met Ed Woodward, and this was not a quick fix. We want to build “We have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and FA Cup and the next step is to get past that. It would be another step forward for this team.”