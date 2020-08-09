Mauritius, a paradise with crystal clear water threatened by an oil spill

Aid operations continue around the bulk company Washashio, founded since July 25 on the southeast coast of Mauritius. A French naval vessel, supported by air forces, has been trying to contain the oil rigs since Saturday. flees the ship. Back in pictures of a new maritime pollution.
Mauritius police have planned to board the bulk carrier Wakashio on Sunday, August 9, stranded since July 25 on the island’s southeast coast, to study the best way to evacuate their fuel cargo and avoid pollution. of scope. Mauritius’s Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, for his part, called a crisis meeting between the relevant authorities and thanked France for its help.
A French naval vessel, Le Champlain, went to Mauritius on Saturday, while an air force plane was to plan two rotations over the spill site, both equipped with specialized pollution equipment and having experts on board. “We are now distributing teams and equipment from Reunion,” the French president tweeted, noting that “when biodiversity is in danger, there is an urgent need to act. France is there. Together with the Mauritian people.”
Wakashio, which is owned by a Japanese company but flew the Panamanian flag, carried 3,800 tonnes of heavy oil and 200 tonnes of diesel when it struck a reef in Pointe d’Esny at the end of July.
Mauritian authorities announced on Thursday that oil was leaking from the cracked hull of the bulkhead.
Aerial photos taken in recent days already show the scale of the disaster: huge black slicks in the azure sea moving towards the lagoons, coral reefs and the idyllic white sandy beaches that have made Mauritius a gem. of green tourism. Mauritius and its 1.3 million inhabitants depend on these waters for food and ecotourism, in an area that has the world’s most beautiful coral reefs and is a haven for rare and endemic fauna and wetlands. unique classified. Environmental activists fear that the boat will eventually break down and cause colossal damage at sea and on the coast.