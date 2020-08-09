Nagelsmann believes in the qualifier against Atlético

Julian Nagelsmann, the coach in Leipzig, believes in the qualifiers for his team against Atlético, in the quarterfinals of C1.

The final 8 of the Champions League starts on Tuesday in Lisbon. The team that acts as a little thumb in this event is RB Leipzig. The German team has never reached this stage of the competition. But the club for the famous energizing brand does not intend to stay there. The ambition is to go even further.

Julian Nagelsmann, the team’s coach, believes in qualifying despite the quarter-final being called Atlético. He even has an idea of ​​how to do it “We have to be creative and have control over the match, facing a European heavyweight in recent years,” he told Marca. Diego Simeone has done a fantastic job and built a strong team that we will have to break through. “

“We have players to replace Werner”

Against Rojiblancos, Leipzig will have to compose without their striker Timo Werner. The latter had spun to Chelsea. This is a minor asset for the Germans, but Nagelsmann is convinced that his education will overcome this absence. “It’s good that we do not have to play ten and that we can replace him,” said the RBL coach ironically. Timo is a fantastic player who has done a lot, but I see other players who were in his shadow and who are quite capable of replacing him. “

Leipzig will cross swords with Atlético next Thursday. If he wins, the third of the last Bundesliga practice will challenge the winner of the duel between PSG and Atalanta.