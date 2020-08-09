Official – Lille recruits Angel Gomes

At the end of his contract at Manchester United, the promising midfielder signed with Mastiffs, before he was loaned to Boavista.

The transfer window continues for Losc. After especially Burak Yilmaz or Isaac Lihadji, it is now the young Angel Gomes (19 years) who joins the northern club. The attacking midfielder has signed up for the next five seasons with Mastiffs, but will join Boavista on loan next season.

“LOSC today formalizes the recruitment of the young attacking midfielder, Angel Gomes (19). The English U20 international, who played last season at Manchester United, has joined the Lille club until 2025.”, the club wrote in a statement.

“He will also play this season for Boavista FC (Portugal) where he is on loan throughout the 2020-2021 season.”

The Englishman has had two small appearances in the Premier League and three in the Europa League this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, before refusing to extend in the north of England.