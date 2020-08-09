Piatek in the sights of Fiorentina

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek is said to be appealing to Italy’s Fiorentina side.

Only six months after leaving it, Pole Krzysztof Piatek was able to return to Italy. Fiorentina are currently negotiating with their club Hertha, hoping to reach an agreement. This is reported by the website Calciomercato.

Piatek (25) had joined the German capital to go ahead and confirm the promises he had made to AC Milan. But this experience in the Bundesliga was not very successful. In 15 games played, he has only been able to find his way to the opposite net four times.

La Fiorentina is hoping for a loan

Hertha is ready to release his attacker. The German club is asking 20 million euros for a deal. It’s too much for Viola, but Tuscan officials are hoping to get their goal back on a season-long loan.

In his first step in Italy, which saw him play for Genoa and then Milan, Piatek made a total of 55 games and scored 26 goals. Statistics that decreased when he left Serie A.